10 annual Knights of Columbus Irish Road Bowling Festival held this weekend

The 10 annual Knights of Columbus Irish Road Bowling Festival will be held this weekend at St. Jude Park in Glen Dale.

Sign-ups for the event will start at 10 AM Saturday, September 25 and bowling will begin at 11 AM.

The festival will only allow 400 bowlers this year.

The cost is $30.00 dollars per person which includes food, drinks, parking, and course transportation.

To sign up early for the day of fun and festivities, you can print off a pre-registration form below or show up prior to 10:00 am this Saturday morning to register your team.

The profits of the event will go back to the community to assist families and children.

The Moundsville Knights of Columbus have collaborated with the Marshall County Fun Fair to serve and benefit children and families all over Marshall County.



Together they have started by helping over 1,800 children in Marshall County with many needs, including backpacks for kids along with school supplies to start the school year, a food program to provide food for approximately 150 children each week, and assisting nearly 100 families in need during these dire times.

Working together they are planning a “Thanksgiving Baskets” give away for families, “Coats for Kids,” “Caring Tree” for the area children.

The Moundsville Council 1907 will be sponsoring three students each month at John Marshall High School for the Students of the month, along with assisting with Special Olympics, The Russell Nesbitt Center, The Gabriel Project, and the Body and Soul soup kitchen, just to name a few things.

For more information visit the Knight of Columbus page here