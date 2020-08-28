17-year-old facing charges in Marshall County for carrying AK-47 rifle

Marshall County
Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) A 17-year-old male was stopped by police around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted walking on Eoff Street in north Benwood with a loaded AK-47 rifle according to law enforcement officials.

The officer took the gun but did not arrest the 17-year-old since he is a juvenile.

Police contacted the Marshall County prosecutor’s office and charges are pending against the juvenile.

No shots were fired and no threats were made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter