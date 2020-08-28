17-year-old facing charges in Marshall County for carrying AK-47 rifle

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) A 17-year-old male was stopped by police around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted walking on Eoff Street in north Benwood with a loaded AK-47 rifle according to law enforcement officials.
The officer took the gun but did not arrest the 17-year-old since he is a juvenile.
Police contacted the Marshall County prosecutor’s office and charges are pending against the juvenile.
No shots were fired and no threats were made.
