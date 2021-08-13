18th Annual Marshall County Business & Health Expo gets underway

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- If you’d like to get in-the-know of what the business community in Marshall County has to offer, well you’re in luck!

The Marshall County Business & Health Expo is underway. It’s the 18th year of it, and as always, there are several dozens of businesses, vendors, and health services.

More than 50 vendors are showcasing services and help they have to offer, whether it be in the job hunt, getting vaccinated, or just things you’d like to do locally. Contractors and realtors are here, The Health Department, and even West Virginia Northern Community College, plus, WTRF, and that’s really only a handful of all there is to learn about here.

“There’s all kind of stuff. You can see what’s going on in Marshall County. Take a look at Grand Vue Park and all the additions they’re doing. You can talk to the city of Moundsville, see what’s going on there. They have a lot of stuff in the works. You can talk to Marshall County Schools and see what’s going on there.” Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

There’ll also be many different fun activities and food throughout the Expo. The Mountaineer Mascot and the Ninja Turtles are making special appearances as well, and don’t forget to say hi to the WTRF family while you’re here!

If you’d like to stop by, the Expo’s at the Moundsville Center till 8 tonight and tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.