18th Annual Marshall County Business & Health Expo wraps up

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- The business community in Marshall County has showed off what it has to offer to several hundreds of people over the last two days.

The 18th annual Business and Health Expo is all wrapped up for the day.

There were more than 50 different businesses, vendors, and health services to learn about. They were showcasing all they have to offer, whether it be in the job hunt, getting vaccinated, or just things you like to do locally.

Contractors and realtors were there, along with The Health Department and even West Virginia Northern Community College, plus our very own WTRF family.

And this year’s had a big turn out.

“They really care and our businesses care about our people and vice versa. So, it’s exciting to see them come back out and support one another. It was really great to see people back out in the community to support Moundsville and Marshall County. “ SCOTT REAGER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE MARSHALL COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Expo included all kinds of fun activities and food. The Mountaineer Mascot, the Ninja Turtles, and even Buzz Lightyear made special appearances during the it!