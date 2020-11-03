2 dead in tragic incident in Marshall County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) Two are dead after a tragic incident in Marshall County.

Authorities are saying and elderly couple may have been poisoned from carbon monoxide inside their home on Brent Wood Avenue

Local law enforcement, Fire Department, and EMS are all on scene.

That includes Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Moundsville VFD, Tri-State EMS along with the medical examiner’s Office.

Detectives are saying this looks to be accidental.

