Officals say two people from Marshall County were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Thursday.

According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash, with the male being life-flighted to UPMC.

The Office says the vehicle was traveling West on Benwood Hill Road when the passenger side tires left the right side of the roadway.

The driver then overcorrected, according to officials, causing the vehicle to go sideways for about 75 feet.

The passenger side of the vehicle then struck a cement brick retaining wall, destroying the wall, causing the front of the vehicle to leave the ground, and causing the front passenger door to open.

The vehicle then started to rotate to the right in a rollover manner, according to officials, causing the passenger to be ejected out of the passenger door and onto a grass yard. The female slid through the yard into a ditch, struck a wooden fence, and came to a rest on her stomach.

Officials say once the female was ejected, the rear end of the vehicle left the ground the vehicle was airborne for about 30 feet. The vehicle landed on the roof, rolled onto the driver’s side, and ejected the male driver out of the passenger side front door onto a grass yard.

The male slid a short distance, and the vehicle rolled onto its wheels, resting next to the driver.

The names of those in the crash have not been released at this time. 7News is working on getting more information