245 wreaths in Moundsville cemetery honoring fallen veterans

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- All over the nation… people have left wreaths in cemeteries behind in a way that’s honoring those who have fallen for our freedoms, even in our very own Ohio Valley.

It’s a part of the Wreaths Across America, and this is a first the Northern Panhandle has taken a part.

Each wreath with a red bow is left on the grave of a veteran. There’s 245 of them in the Mount Rose Cemetery.

Even organizer Danielle Harmon stands by these veterans, like herself.

“You are my brothers and sisters. I am veteran myself. I served 24 years in the Airforce. All I can say is thank you. You’re never alone.” danielle Harmon, member of the Moundsville Lions Club

All the wreaths are sponsored by donations.

Harmon says they’ve even exceeded their goal of 245 wreaths, and there are 41 leftover. Those are being placed in the Arlington National Cemetery today as well.

The wreaths in Moundsville will be here until March.