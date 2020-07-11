4-year-old among six new COVID cases reported in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Six new coronavirus cases were announced in Marshall County Friday evening.

Two females in their 30’s and one female in her 40’s are all reporting mild symptoms. However, a four-year-old, who tested positive, is exhibiting severe symptoms.

There are also two females in their teens. One is asymptomatic and the other is showing moderate symptoms.

All individuals are isolating at home.

The Marshall County Health Department is currently monitoring 23 cases, along with one hospitalization. 46 county residents have fully recovered from the virus.

Health officials say the recent spike in cases can be associated with parties, sporting events and vacations to Myrtle Beach.

There will be free COVID-19 testing at the Marshall County Health Department (located at 513 6th Street in Moundsville) once again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

