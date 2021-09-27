500 shots weren’t enough at the Marshall County booster drive-thru

The threat preparedness director says he was *not* prepared for this amount of people

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot were given out Monday in Marshall County and saying people flooded-in is an understatement!

The Health Department was ready to give 500 booster shots at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

They were also worried that not enough people in the community knew about the clinic, or would show, but just the first half hour of opening the front gate, over 300 cars lined up.

The Health Department was seeing a lot of people from outside of Marshall County rolling up to the site, and rolling up their sleeves for the federally supplied third dose.

Mark Ackermann said since the booster has been emergency approved for people 65 and older, he’s been receiving calls asking when they can get it.

7NEWS spoke with some people in line who say they’ve avoided catching COVID so far and they don’t want it anytime soon.

With the number of people we’ve had hospitalized, the deaths that we’ve had. They are very afraid of this delta variant and the potential for a new variant that may be coming this way. We don’t know.” Mark Ackermann, Threat Preparedness Director, Marshall County Health Department

He said they ran out of boosters way before that 5:00 p.m. cutoff and that they’ll be driving Tuesday to hopefully retrieve another shipment, since it is obviously in demand.

Students from West Virginia Northern Community College were a huge help, along with the team at the Marshall County EMA.