MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tumble out of bed and stumble to the Strand Theater for their performance of “9 to 5: The Musical.”

”It’s really a story for anyone who has worked 9 to 5, who works a day job and has had to deal with the struggles and the ups and downs of that.” Amanda McGovern – Judy Bernley

This show is based on the film ‘9 to 5’ from the 1980s, but with an extra Queen of Country flare.

”So much of the music is classic Dolly Parton. She wrote the music for the show and other people, you know, orchestrate it, but it’s all Dolly Parton stuff that she wrote for this. So, everyone knows Dolly and it’s great knowing the stuff and singing these things and it’s just so much fun to do.” Peter Lim – Ensemble/Russel Tinsworthy

“9 to 5: The Musical” tells the story of three women – Violet, Doralee, and Judy – who dislike their mundane day job under the watchful eye of their horrible boss and their goal is to change that.

The cast and crew have needed ‘a cup of ambition’ after rehearsing multiple nights a week for five weeks straight, with many of them working “9 to 5’s” themselves.

”A lot of people have jobs throughout the day and then you come here at night with your people, and you get to just have fun and create for 3 hours four nights a week. It’s been a hard process at the beginning. It’s sometimes it’s like, how is this going to come together? But it always does in the end.” Amanda McGovern – Judy Bernley

The Strand Theater reopened in 2013 and has been an integral part of keeping community theater alive in Marshall County with performances like these.

”Community theater is one of my loves and it’s great to have the opportunity to do this, to do this down here at the Strand. I mean, we’ve worked so many years to get money to reopen it and perform here, and we’ve been performing here now for eight, nine years.” Peter Lim – Ensemble/Russel Tinsworthy

”It’s all the people that do community theater are people that care and love theater more than anyone else. So, there’s just so much spirit here and everyone cares so much. And it’s a beautiful thing to see and be a part of.” Amanda McGovern – Judy Bernley

You can catch Amanda, Peter, and the rest of the cast of “9 to 5: The Musical” come to life on the stage of the Strand Theater on July 28th, 29th, and 30th.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.