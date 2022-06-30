MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A hero of Marshall County was laid to rest on Thursday morning with the military honors he deserved.
Dale Sigler served more than 20-years in both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps combined.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League and was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Throughout his military career Sigler served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
He was 96-years-old.
We extend our sympathies to his wife of 53-years, his family and other friends who were at the service.