A former female corrections officer was sentenced today for her role in the delivery of a controlled substance at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A former WV Northern Regional Jail corrections officer was sentenced today for her role in delivering drugs and contraband to inmates.

Jametris Williams, 27 of Cameron, West Virginia plead guilty to Delivery of a Controlled Substance, heroin, involving the delivery of the heroin and contraband to inmates at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility where she worked as a corrections officer.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestrano announced that Williams was sentenced today to not less than one year nor more than 15 years of incarceration in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections.

Canestrano prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Police and Marshall County Drug Taskforce investigated the matter.