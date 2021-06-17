A Special Wish makes dream come true for 15-year-old battling heart condition

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)-A Special Wish Foundation took a young girl, who’s battled a heart condition all her life, by surprise.

Lydiah Beckett’s only 15.

“Just pure shock. I’m just really excited.” Lydiah Beckett-Henry, 15-year-old

“For something like this, to happen to her, to make her happy and to forget about everything else, it means the world.” Sarah Beckett, Lydiah’s mother

One big surprise took the Beckett family completely off guard… their little Lydiah’s dream of going to The Reptarium, a reptile zoo in Michigan, would finally come true! And to top it off, she’ll met YouTube star Brian Barczyk, who Lydiah’s been a fan of for 6 years.

“I’ve watched him forever pretty much, and I’m a really big fan of reptiles.” Lydiah Beckett-Henry, 15-year-old

Lydiah’s like other 15-year-old you may know… She loves the outdoors, nature, and animals. Snakes and spiders are her favorites.

But behind the scenes, she been fighting an uphill battle all her life: Tetralegy of Fallot, a heart condition that affects five major components of the heart.

“She’s been through a lot. She’s 15, and she’s had 12 surgeries up until now.” Sarah Beckett, Lydiah’s mother

But she’s a fighter.

“She’s made it through 10 times better than I could’ve done. An adult at this point would’ve given up, but Lydia doesn’t give up on anything.” Sarah Beckett, Lydiah’s mother

Unfortunately, she still hasn’t yet beat the odds of this disease, but Lydiah and her family aren’t losing hope, and the support they’ve had from the community is more than they could’ve asked for.

“Tons of support. Everybody loves Lydia. Anybody who meets her, I know that sounds like a selfish thing. But, it’s true. You can’t help but love her when you meet her. She’s so bubbly and so happy, really goofy and silly, everybody loves her.” Sarah Beckett, Lydiah’s mother

And the family also has the Special Wish left to thank for the surprise.