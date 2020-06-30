A & B Kia lends a mask(s) to Wheeling Health Right

Benwood, W.Va. (WTRF)- At the beginning of the COVID crisis, there was a shortage of personal protective equipment.

As time went on, that was eased.



Hospitals got what they needed in terms of masks and shields.



But Health Right is not a hospital.



In fact, they’re still waiting for goggles they ordered in March.



And masks are not always re-usable.

They really can’t always be re-used. Sometimes you can clean them off. But the point is, we see so many patients every day, particularly with dental and with lab, and you have to be careful that you don’t have a backsplash from the mouth or blood or breathing on somebody so these masks really protect you. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Health Right

These are originally made by the Kia plant down in Georgia which is the same plant that makes the Kia Sorrento so when they contacted me, I didn’t realize the need there was so we went ahead and got an additional six cases that are on their way Mike Ferns, Owner, A & B Kia

Kathie Brown says Health Right’s only options were to order online at an outrageous price.



And she said the shipments took weeks or months to arrive.



She said when Mike Ferns called Friday with this offer, the whole staff was thrilled.