Adena man dies in Marshall County side-by-side crash, fiancée survives

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms tells 7NEWS it was a tragic scene Saturday night.

The department received calls of a side-by-side crash around 10 p.m. on a road three miles into Whetstone.

Upon arrival, they found a man deceased with a side-by-side on top of him.

Kenneth White, 31, from Adena, Ohio was ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff Helms says White had a passenger, his fiancée, who was uninjured.



The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.