AEP: 2,200 People Without Power In Marshall And Ohio Counties

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio and Marshall County currently have 22,000 power outages due to the freezing rain turning to accumulate ice we saw overnight.



Throughout the state, West Virginia has piled up 85,000 outages.

All AEP crews are hard at work, trying to not slip or slide while fixing the lines… and because of these dangers, as of 10:30 this morning, no restoration times have been announced.

“The damage is very widespread over the two counties. However, I will say our crews are out there on scene and they’re working very hard to restore power. And, the way the power gets restored is critical customers get the power restored first. So for example: hospitals, those types of places if they are affected.” Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager of AEP Wheeling

Since there is no definite time of when the power will come back on, the AEP external affairs manager warns if you are using a portable generator, make sure it’s in a cool, ventilated area preferably outside and that the appliances, such as the refrigerator, are plugged directly into the generator.



If you plug the portable generator directly into the panel box, it can cause a backfire.



Have the flashlights, candles, sleeping bags and non-perishable food ready.

And to get updates you can head to Appalachian Power or report an outage there or by calling 1-800-852-6942