Annual Tree Gala & Business After Hours Fundraiser is held at the Moundsville Center

Marshall County

November 26 2021 12:00 am

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) Trees, wreaths and Christmas mantles filled the Moundsville Center Thursday night for the annual tree Gala and Business After Hours Fundraiser.

This fundraiser supports the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce and more than 100 people came out to partcipate.

A total of 15 trees, six wreaths and four mantles were auctioned off during the event.

Attendees also enjoyed music from the John Marshall High School Strings Orchestra, along with plenty of food and raffles.

Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Reager says this was a great opportunity for people to get into the holiday spirit.

The entire event was sponsored by Wesbanco.

