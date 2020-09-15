Another needle found in McMechen

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — The McMechen Police Department reported Tuesday on its Facebook page that another needle was found in the city, this time in an area where children play. No one was injured.

Authorities are considering means to handle the problem including the use of sharps containers, and they ask that anyone witnessing a person “carelessly” disposing of needles call the police.

The needle issue has arisen before in McMechen with a young boy being “stuck” by one in August. He reportedly was okay after the incident.

