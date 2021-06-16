Anxious about taking off the mask? What a therapist has to say…

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

Marshall Co. W.Va. (WTRF) –

Life wearing a mask became the new normal, but now everyone is transitioning back to life one.

It is helping life go back to the way it was, but not everybody is adjusting well.

It’s giving some people anxiety.

Tim Bowman is a clinical therapist at WVU Medicine Reynolds Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic and says that is a normal response.

“It’s perfectly natural to be afraid of changing after such a scary event as the pandemic.” Tim Bowman – Clinical Therapist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic

He says the fear and anxiety of COVID-19 will last a little while, but you shouldn’t rush to do anything you don’t feel comfortable with.

“Take it off at your own pace. There’s no rush. There shouldn’t be any issue taking your own time.” Tim Bowman – Clinical Therapist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic

If you strongly associated wearing a mask with being safe, then it is only normal to think that going mask less is dangerous.

Its best to gradually take your mask off if you have fears.

The vaccine can help alleviate the fears too.

“Allow yourself to view the medical professionals that you trust to look at the science. Allow that to be the safety factor between you and the fearful thoughts of dying or being affected by the pandemic.” Tim Bowman – Clinical Therapist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic

Luckily, Bowman said there are a lot of treatments for anxiety so professional help is available.