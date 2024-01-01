WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power announced its latest tree-trimming project Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, the company will be utilizing helicopters to aid in trimming trees along its electric lines in the Limestone and Irish Ridge areas of Marshall County.

Trees and vegetation near power lines create challenges for power companies as they can cause a significant threat to the reliability of the electrical grid. Fallen branches and downed trees during severe weather can lead to power outages, inconvenience for customers and create hazards jeopardizing the safety of crews and contractors, according to Appalachian Power.

Appalachian Power subcontracted with LaRoche Aviation, a division of La Roche Tree Services, to assist with the project. The helicopters are equipped with precision cutting tools and staffed by experienced personnel. Appalachian Power has crew members assigned to this project who are on standby to quickly address any outages that may occur while this trimming is occurring.

By using helicopters for tree trimming, Appalachian Power can significantly reduce the risk of outages and enhance the resilience of the power grid.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power.