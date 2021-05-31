Are we worthy of their sacrifice? Cameron community challenged to live a life worthy of our heroes

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Surrounded by a field of flags waving in the wind, the community of Cameron gathered to remember our fallen heroes.

How do we really memorialize those who have made the greatest sacrifice? State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke County

Looking out at more than a thousand flags bearing the name of a local hero outside the Cameron American Legion Post 18, the community was asked a question.

How do we earn the respect or earn something that is worthy of the sacrifices that those who we think about today made? State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke County

We gather on Memorial Day to say thank you to those brave men and women who are no longer with us and to the families who are missing a member, but Senator Weld said we must do more. We must make sure the lives we lead are deserving of their sacrifice.

Use the talent that we all have, the skills that we all have to make it the best country that it can be, to make this the best state this can be, the best community of Cameron that it can be. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke County

Challenged with the task of using our lives to honor our heroes beyond Memorial Day, those who gathered were left with final words of wisdom from Post 18’s Commander and World War II Navy veteran.

One thing that I have always kept in mind is a little saying that I saw some time back. ‘Opportunity opens the door of life. Character keeps it open’. William “Bill” Harris, Post 18 Commander, World War II Navy Veteran

Cameron American Legion Post 18’s Field of Flags will stay in Veterans Park until June 2.

There are 1,122 flags. Each with the name of a veteran from as far back as the Revolutionary War to those still on active duty.