As the vaccine is rolled out, some people are hesitant to take it

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) Some people say they’d prefer to wait a while.



At WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital, they understand that.



They are offering the vaccine to their employees on a voluntary basis, saying it is an individual choice.



They urge everyone to do their own research, and make an informed decision.



“I would say study, read the science behind it,” said Dr. David Hess, CEO of WVU Reynolds Memorial.

“We are encouraging our employees to talk to their primary care physician. I know I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me. We still want this to be a personal choice for employees. Everybody has a different risk level. Some people have medical problems that obviously as employers, we don’t know about.”



Dr. Hess said the staff has been struggling to fight the pandemic.



“It’s like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetime,” he noted.



So he sees the vaccine as offering tremendous hope, and a boost for morale.



In his words, “We trust the science, and we believe the science will get us through this.”