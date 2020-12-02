Ash Avenue Church of God Live Nativity Scene this weekend

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ash Avenue Church of God will still be in the holiday spirit this year but it will come with some changes.

The Church of God will hold their 5th annual Live Nativity Scene outside of their church on Ash Avenue in Moundsville.

Drive thru or walk through, while keeping your distance from others, and enjoy the annual holiday event.

Treats and hot chocolate will be given out to guests and if you’re in your car, it will be brought right up to you.

The Live Nativity Scene will be Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m.