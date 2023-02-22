MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church is a popular Lenten destination.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We usually sell about 200 pounds of fish, every fish fry,” said Bill Hunter, parish member and volunteer.

They have a fish fry every Friday during Lent and it all starts on Ash Wednesday.

It’s all hands on deck with 30 to 40 faithful volunteers.

“Whether it’s delivering fish, frying fish, French fries or waiting on customers,” said Hunter.

Customers come from all walks of life, from blue collar workers to retirees.

“We have a steady stream,” Hunter noted. “It starts about 11 o’clock. And we have several orders that we deliver.”

In addition to fish sandwiches, they offer mac and cheese, cole slaw, fries, pieroghies, desserts and beverages.

This fish fry takes in about $17,000 a season.

Even by lunchtime, the volunteers already have gotten their ashes.

The reason for the season is abundantly clear next door, where Father That Son Nguyen-Ngoc holds three Ash Wednesday services—morning, noon and evening—so it’s convenient for everyone.

“Ash Wednesday is a very special day for our parish,” he said. “It’s the beginning of Lent, as we journey to the desert, to the wilderness, with Jesus, to get closer to the Lord, and so we want people to have plenty of opportunity.”

And they embrace that opportunity as they enter the Lenten season.

The parish doesn’t hold onto those fish fry profits.

They donate them to charities like Coats For Kids, A Night To Shine and Bookbags For Kids.

And at the end of each fish fry, they give any food that’s left over to the Soup Kitchen.