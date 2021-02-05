At least 230 elderly get vaccinated in Marshall County

Marshall, WV (WTRF)- The vaccine that could save you from getting COVID is in the hands of Marshall County today. But this county isn’t alone when it comes to vaccinating this week.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes us to a vaccination clinic in Marshall County.

This is only one of all 55 counties in West Virginia that are vaccinating. It’s just for the 65 plus age group, and they all had to register in advance.

Now this isn’t the first vaccination clinic Marshall County has done, but it’s the first community-wide one. They have the Pfizer vaccine today… enough for at least 230 people.

But, Health officials say, as many as 270 could get vaccinated with the extra doses.

And Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director, Mark Ackerman, believes everyone should get vaccinated.

“Take this population’s example and go with it. These folks want it. They know the importance of it. As the Governor has said ‘ save our wisdom.’ This is our wisdom population in the state of West Virginia… the elderly. Go with what they’re doing, they’re coming out to get this vaccine, so we ought to follow suit.” Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director, Mark Ackerman

This is suppose to be the first of many.

Ackerman says they have plans to have a clinic on an every Friday basis. He believes they’ll be vaccinating the 65 plus age group again next week.

If you’d like to get vaccinated, just go to vaccinate.wv.gov and get registered.

Again, you’ll need to register ahead of time.