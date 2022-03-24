MARSHALL COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

There’s been a lot of focus on self-defense since a shooting on Wheeling Island March 19 that left one man dead.

The shooter has not been charged because police say, at this point, it appears to be a case of self-defense.

So 7News went straight to our legal consultant, Attorney Diana Crutchfield, for the definition of self-defense.

Crutchfield says it involves several elements.

You can’t be the initial aggressor.

You have to believe you’re facing imminent harm right at that moment.

And the fear you feel is reasonable—the same that would prompt any other reasonable person in that situation to be fearful.

“And your response to that aggression from someone—that you feel you’re about to be seriously harmed or killed—has to be reasonable, and your response to that has to be proportional.” Crutchfield explained. “So if you believe that you are going to be killed, then you could use a weapon even if the other person was not armed.”

This “justification” defense also works if you are defending another person.

Crutchfield says the elements are the same.

The threat must be imminent.

You must believe that they are about to be badly injured or killed.

And your response has to be proportional to the threat.