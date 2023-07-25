MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — With summer coming to an end, one local community is gearing up for an event that helps hundreds of students and families prepare for the new school year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Marshall County Schools is currently preparing for one of the biggest events of the year.

The Marshall County School’s Back 2 School Fun Fair will be held Wednesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to any residents of Marshall County.

The fair’s purpose is to provide students with all the necessary items to be ready for the first day of school.

The fair will provide students with everything from backpacks, school supplies, food, and even haircuts and dental checks.

The board says that not only does the fair benefit the students, but it also helps parents get their young ones ready for the school year.

”It absolutely helps the students. But more than that, it’s a destress for the parents. For parents, I know I raised three boys, my husband and I both worked. And it was a struggle to get three boys ready for school. They get to pick out things that they want themselves here. We’re just not giving them a backpack. They choose their backpack, they choose their school supplies. So, they get to be part of it.” Susie Baker – Marshall County Schools

Everything at the fair is completely free and there are even a few contests for some cool prizes.

This year’s event will be held at the West Virginia State Penitentiary where the volunteers hope to help as many families as possible.