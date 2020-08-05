Back to School Fun Fair a big hit this year despite changes

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s back to school season and it is a time crunch to get everything prepared! Today marked the 20th annual Back to School Fun Fair and it was packed! Drive-thru only, cars lined up to get their school supplies and this year, things certainly looked a lot different…

Patty Schwing, Washington Lands Elementary Kindergarten Aid, told 7News “it’s the highlight of my summer I look so forward to seeing the kids excitement as they are getting ready to come back to school I think the community outpouring of giving is wonderful as well as the community coming together to receive they’re happy that it is social distancing and that we’re still able to supply for their children we always have a huge turn out so it is a constant thing that is needed in this community and Susie Baker has made sure that is has happened.”

Turn out was better than expected! They even had to go get some more backpacks, but they make sure everyone has what they need. With so much uncertainty about how the school year will look, the students will now be ready no matter what.

Kara Bellen, parent of four students in the district, said “it’s peace of mind especially during the Coronavirus there’s just so much going on and being able to have the supplies available just knowing we can go into the school year whether it’s at home or in the building it’s knowing that we’re ready we’re prepared so it just makes my life so much easier.”

Next year they plan to do a proper big 20th anniversary celebration!