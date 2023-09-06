Quality Bake Shoppe has been closed by the Marshall County Health Department due to health violations.

The Marshall County Health Department told 7News that they have received multiple calls and complaints regarding health violations at Quality Bake Shoppe in Marshall County.

The Health Department said they received complaints starting on Thursday and went into the business on Friday.

The Marshall County Health Department said they found sanitation issues, housekeeping issues, and repeat violations.

Quality Bake Shoppe was then closed until further notice with a corrective action plan.

Health officials said Quality Bake Shoppe can reopen once they complete the plan to fix the ongoing health violations despite Google saying it’s permanently closed.

The health department also said they will guide and help Quality Bake Shoppe through all inspections to make sure they are up to code.

7News reached out to Quality Bake Shoppe but did not get an answer.

Quality Bake Shoppe is located at 1004 2nd St, Moundsville, WV.