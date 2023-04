PROCTOR, W.Va. (WTRF) — A fire broke out just across the street from a well pad in Proctor this afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The blaze leveled a barn on Rines Ridge Road, but crews were able to extinguish it by around 3 o’clock.

Details are limited as the cause is still under investigation, and 7News will bring you more details as we learn more.