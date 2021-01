Benwood, W.Va. (WTRF) A Benwood boy got some good news today, he had his last day of radiation.

10 year old, Jaymison Redman has been in Cincinnati since the end of December to receive radiation for a brain tumor.

Today, he got to ring the bell.

The Redman’s are asking anyone who can, and anything they can contribute to please do so to their GoFundMe page.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here

You can follow along with Jaymison’s journey on the Prayers for Jaymison Facebook page.