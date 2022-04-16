MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Local first responders are helping raise awareness for autism.

On Saturday, the Benwood Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 2nd annual Autism Awareness Day.

HAPPENING NOW: Families are celebrating Autism Awareness Day!🧩

The Benwood Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a free afternoon of fun!



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews #AutismAcceptanceMonth pic.twitter.com/0JDNcN5gt1 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 16, 2022

It was a fun-filled afternoon at Benwood City Park, where families could come to celebrate with their children.

Chief Carson Taylor with the Benwood Volunteer Fire Department says around 50 kids came to participate.

He says nothing is better than making a kid’s day and putting a smile on their face.

We have bounce houses to my left. We have arts and crafts and balloon animals face painting to my right. We had a parade this morning at 11. Anything to do to help children, we do this autism awareness event. We do cancer events. We just try to do everything we can just to give back. We’re here to help everybody, not just here in Benwood but all over Marshall County, Ohio County, anywhere that we can help. Chief Carson Taylor, Benwood Volunteer Fire Department

He says many of the crafts and activities were specifically geared toward children on the autism spectrum.

Taylor says they try to do everything they can to give back and look forward to hosting many more events like this in the future.