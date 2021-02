Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Marshall County man has been sentenced to four years for wanton endangerment with a firearm.

Bret Vandevender, 26, of Benwood, pled guilty for an incident that happened on Fremont Drive in the Mount Olivet area of Marshall County in September 2020.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case and Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of West Virginia.