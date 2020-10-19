Benwood Police investigating infant’s death

Benwood, W.Va. (WTRF)- Benwood Police are investigating an infant’s death.

Benwood Police received the call around 4: 30 PM Sunday.

Chief Frank Longwell said a one month old has died after officers responded to the scene.

Chief Longwell says there is alleged drug activity involved.

Benwood police are waiting the results of an autopsy.

7News will have more in depth details of the investigation later today.

