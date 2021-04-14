MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A local fire department is taking time out of its busy schedule to put on a FREE event for local children with Autism.

This Saturday — April 17th — the Benwood Volunteer Fire Department will host Autism Awareness Day at Benwood Park.

There will be a parade, a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, and free food and drinks. Benwood’s fire chief said that they just wanted to give these kids a special day all for themselves.

The event kicks off this Saturday at Benwood Park at Shelter 2:00 p.m. near the pool. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m., and then the rest of the activities will follow, with the event ending at 3:00 p.m.

This is the first time they’re doing an event like this, and they hope to do many more.

Benwood VFD has two fundraising events for Saturday, and everything that they raise will be presented to Marshall County Schools Special Programs.