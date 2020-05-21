Benwood Pool will re-open May 30

Benwood, W.Va (WTRF)- Great news swim fans!
The City of Benwood has announced that their new heated swimming pool and splash pad will be open Saturday, May 30.
No time has been set on their hours of operation.
The city will provide COVID-19 guidelines soon.
Pool passes can be purchased by calling 304-232-4320.
Shelter rentals are not available at this time.
