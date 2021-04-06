Bethlehem Police Dropped Off Missing Moundsville Man At Gas Station After Crash

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Sheriff, Tom Howard, told 7News that Bethlehem police dropped the missing Moundsville man off at the Marathon Gas Station in Bethlehem after the missing man crashed his vehicle.

A silver alert has been issued for 85 years old, Frank Ott, who crashed his vehicle before being reported missing, officials told 7News this morning.

Ohio County Sheriff’s have established a command center at the Bethlehem Fire House to help locate Ott. Officials were out late Monday night on ATVs and using infrared cameras during the search.

Helicopters have also been called in to help with the search.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking anyone in the Elm Grove or Bethlehem area to check outside their homes for Ott and if anyone has any security footage that points to the roadways that can help locate Ott.

Ott was dropped off at the Marathon Gas Station in Bethlehem between 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Monday. They say he was last seen by a resident on Village Drive walking towards Bethlehem Village Plaza between 3:00 and 4:00 P.M.

Ott was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 304-234-3680.