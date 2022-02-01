Big changes are in store for Marshall County health department & EMS facilities

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Health Department will be torn down, along with the adjacent Journal newspaper building, to make room for a new larger health department facility to be built.



The Marshall County Commission voted to proceed to Phase 2 of the project, which will include the design of the new building and the demolition of the old ones.



Commission President John Gruzinskas says the county had already purchased the Journal building.

“The Health Department building was built in the 1960s,” he said. “It is outdated and too small. The hallways are lined with boxes of records.”



He said the health department is kept busy with COVID testing and vaccinations and is responsible for many other programs including preteen pregnancy, childhood vaccinations, and restaurant and sewer line inspections.



“We want it to be a state-of-the-art facility which will serve the county for the next 10-15 years,” he said.

He said they are working on finding a temporary site for the health department while the demolition and construction is done.



The preliminary estimated cost is $4 million.



In other business, the commission has agreed to purchase the former Pozell Construction building at 6 Tomlinson Avenue for the new home of the Marshall County EMS.



Currently, they lease space from Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department, but Gruzinskas says the intention has always been to house the county EMS in their own building in Moundsville.



He says the Pozell building has enough space to store several ambulances plus sleeping quarters and a kitchen for paramedics and EMTs working 24-hour shifts.



They will need some retrofitting including the addition of a sprinkler system and replacing the windows with those that are able to be opened.



They hope to start the work soon, weather permitting.