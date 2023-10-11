MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

It was a blessed night in Marshall County.



Wednesday evening, Bishop Mark Brennan blessed the new home for Sister Agatha Munyaanyi in Moundsville.



The blessing signifies the beginning of a collaboration between the Diocese, St. Francis Xavier Parish and the Sisters of the Child Jesus.



It’s all being done to assist in the pastoral care and assistance of the parish in Marshall County.

The event also included an open house for parish members and the neighboring community