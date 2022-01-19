Body found on snowbank outside Reynolds Memorial Hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A body was found by a hospital employee at 6:30 AM Wednesday outside of Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Glendale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS the body of a man was found on top of a snowbank on the hospital’s property with the man’s vehicle parked in the hospital parking lot a few feet from where he was found.

It is believed the man went climbing over a snowbank to try to get to the hospital.

Chief Vogler says when the hospital employee saw the man, hospital staff rushed the 81-year-old man to the emergency room but it was too late.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chief says they got the call from the hospital after the fact.

Chief Vogler says the man’s body temperature was still warm when he was rushed to the ER.

A name has not been released and the scene has since been cleared.