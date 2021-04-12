Boutique plans expansion amidst backlash for buying Moundsville’s roller rink

The pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Roller Derby, but it’s become the prayer answered for an expanding Moundsville boutique.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just closed and now being redesigned for a completely different purpose, Moundsville’s former Roller Derby is not sitting empty.

Bonar Boutique has claimed its stake and they want to let the community in on their plans.

Amanda Bonar now has the key to the closed roller rink, but with this excitement comes addressing the elephant in the room.

We didn’t buy the Roller Derby out from under them. The former owners, who have been a huge pillar in the community for so many years, came to us privately before they decided to put it up for sale. Amanda Bonar, Owner of Bonar Boutique

The boutique didn’t plan to go big, it just kind of… happened.

From a closet, to this boutique, to now a warehouse, this mom of four is just grateful for the support from her customers, despite facing what she says has been a tremendous amount of backlash.

Word got out a week ago of their purchase of the beloved derby and the community started sending hate mail before knowing the full story.

‘You’re ruining childhoods!’ There are snapchats going around that my kids see on their feeds. Things are happening at the schools that shouldn’t be happening. It’s just really sad and unfortunate that that’s where everyone goes. Amanda Bonar, Owner of Bonar Boutique

But she says many others are choosing support in this new endeavor.

The boutique is ready to stretch its arms into this spot and create five to 10 more Ohio Valley jobs on top of the already 15 employees it holds.

The majority of our company happens at the warehouse. We do all of our ordering there, all of our receiving. All of our packing and shipping. Amanda Bonar, Owner of Bonar Boutique

As a roller skater herself, Bonar says she’s sad to see the derby go but she considers it a blessing to expand her small business in Moundsville. She’s excited to get to work.