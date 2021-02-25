Man picked up on bond escapes bondsman near Northern Regional Jail, caught 1.5 miles away

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF)– A Wheeling man picked up on bond on Thursday night escaped a bondsman while being brought into the Northern Regional Jail.

Marshall County Sheriff, Bill Helms, says Jack Rooks Walton, 42, got out of the bondsman’s vehicle he took off on foot into the woods.

Walton was picked up on bond for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine.

Moundsville Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were all assisting in the search.

At around 10:05 P.M. Marshall County Sheriff K9 Sax and his handler Deputy Johnson were able to apprehend the suspect near Fuller Road on Fork Ridge. This is over a mile and a half from the jail.

This is a developing story and we are working on getting you all the details so stay with 7News as we we follow this story.