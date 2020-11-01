BREAKING – Marshall County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases today

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department confirms 49 new Coronavirus cases and two probable cases Sunday night.

The Health Department says many of these cases are associated with long-term care.

In the wake of this huge surge of COVID-19 in the county and the stress on the Health Department’s services, they are not releasing a detailed listing of each of these cases.

However, this surge in numbers brings Marshall County’s total for the whole pandemic to 414 cases and 48 probable cases, 170 of which are currently isolating at home.

As of Sunday, Marshall County has the second highest infection rate in the state.

Community testing events will held at the following locations:

November 2

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Marshall County Fairgrounds *enter from 12th Street 714 Myrtle Avenue Moundsville, WV

November 3

10:00 AM -2:00 PM Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street Cameron, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St. McMechen, WV

November 4

10:00 AM – 2 :00PM Sandhill Elementary School 169 Sandhill Road Dallas, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Cameron City Building 44 Main Street Cameron, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM McMechen Volunteer Fire Department 811 Marshall St. McMechen, WV

November 5

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Marshall County Health Department 513 6th Street Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM McMechen Volunteer Fire Department 811 Marshall St. McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Cameron City Building 44 Main Street Cameron, WV

November 6

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Marshall County Health Department 513 6th Street Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM McMechen Volunteer Fire Department 811 Marshall St. McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Cameron City Building 44 Main Street Cameron, WV

November 7

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Marshall County Health Department 513 6th Street Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM McMechen Volunteer Fire Department 811 Marshall St. McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Cameron City Building 44 Main Street Cameron, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.