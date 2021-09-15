UPDATE: Owner of vehicle spotted in Little Grave Creek in Marshall County found safe

UPDATE: Sept. 15– 7 p.m.

No one was in the vehicle found in the Little Grave Creek in Marshall County today per Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director.

Hart says the owner of the vehicle was found safe, and that the vehicle had broken down earlier today.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 911 center in Marshall County has received reports of a vehicle in Little Grave Creek outside Glendale, says Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director.

Hart says there was a deputy in area and that fire and rescue are responding to the scene along with law enforcement.

There is no information at this time about entrapment.

