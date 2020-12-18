BreakThru reminds people in recovery to take care of themselves this holiday

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holidays are always a challenge for people in recovery.

The BreakThru program at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital urges people to make use of all the local resources available, and to put your recovery first.

Keep the safe, supportive people in your life on speed dial.

Come up with new traditions and don’t hesitate to turn down invitations to events where there will be alcohol or drugs.

They may need to make decisions where they will not put their recovery at risk, so they may need to change plans that they have. Of course, this year a lot of us are changing plans anyway. So, that’s one thing. To have a strategy. If you are going somewhere, you want to make sure that you have a way out early. Drive your own car. Martha Polinsky, Continuum of Care Manager

They say to manage expectations, so you’re not disappointed.

And keep in mind, the Unity Center is having 24-hour meetings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, both online and in person