MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the brightest young minds in Marshall County took part in the first ever Marshall County Schools student Engineering Expo.



The inaugural event featured Project Lead the Way, and engineering students from Moundsville Middle School, Sherrard Middle School, Cameron High School and John Marshall High School.

“We have students from all middle schools, both high schools, and they’re just coming and presenting what they’ve done over the years. So we have students presenting capstones, the seniors, their projects they’ve put together. We have students doing their drone competitions, robotics competitions, and also our high school bio-med, computer science, and engineering programs are here.” BOB WILSON, Career and Technical Education Director for Marshall County Schools

Wilson told us he was very happy about how well the community turned out for the event, and how proud he was of all the students for their great work this year.