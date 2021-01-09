Browns vs. Steelers sparks a family feud

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two Ohio Valley residents have been married for 31 years, all while rooting for opposing teams.

Lori O’Neil is a die-hard Browns fan.

Her husband Elza prefers the Steelers.

The two have spent years teasing one another while rooting for their favorite teams.

The Steelers will host the Browns this Sunday in the wild card round of the playoffs. It’s the third time this rivalry will meet this season.

Needless to say, the couple is preparing for this matchup.

Well, we do have a good marriage, but when it comes time to Steelers and Browns we can’t even watch the game in the same room. We have to go to opposite rooms because we know we’re going to make each other mad and I know it’s me because, yeah, I get kind of mouthy during those games. Lori O’Neil, Browns fan

I’ll be in one room, she’ll be in the other and I’ll hear her in there screaming even when they score and stuff, and it’s like ‘oh boy, here we go’. Elza O’Neil, Steelers fan

