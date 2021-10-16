Cameron Elementary grateful for help rebuilding after flooding

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF) – In late June, heavy rain came to the Ohio Valley and Cameron was one of the hardest hit with flash flooding.

Flooding of this degree was said by residents to be the worst they have seen in years.

Cameron Elementary School was vastly impacted, and the flooding took over most of their main floor, resulting in the demolition of most flooring, walls, and furniture.

These areas have been rebuilt and the school is almost complete.

Cameron Elementary School Principal Wendy Clutter says the flood left a tremendous amount of damage and that they have been working hard to get things back to normal.

All of our classroom areas are actually better than they were when we left in the spring because everything is new. We have had flooding in the past and it was always something we could take care of, or it only affected small areas in the building. It was just this particular one that came a lot faster. We’ve had several teams come out to evaluate, our superintendent and facilities director are working with the state and with the City of Cameron and trying to come up with a solution. Wendy Clutter, Principal at Cameron Elementary School

Clutter says it was only because of everyone’s help that they were able to fix the building and start this year on time.