Cameron fire captain says Saturday evening fire could have been much worse

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — An apartment building caught fire in Cameron Saturday, but the fire captain says thankfully the calls rang in just in time.

Cameron Volunteer Fire Department Captain Ron Walker says calls came in at 6:27 PM of a structure fire on the 3500 block of Dragon Highway. Crews were there in five minutes.

He said if calls came in any later, say another five minutes, the whole building would have gone up in flames.

The captain was there to put out the fire on the inside for the apartment.

Captain Walker says the fire started in the wall on the second floor of the apartment building but the cause is under investigation. However, he says it does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire was out by 6:40 PM.

The apartment, attached to an old mechanic shop, was unoccupied.

No one was injured.

Walker says they were working with a limited crew as some were stalled en route to the scene as a truck rolled over on Waynesburg Pike, causing delays around Cameron.

