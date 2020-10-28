Cameron High School and Elementary School closed this week due to COVID-19

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF) Marshall County Schools announced that Cameron High School and Cameron Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week.
Marshall County Schools says this is because of the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Cameron community.
Students will move to virtual instruction beginning Thursday, October 29 until Monday, November 9, 2020.
